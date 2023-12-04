Kay Kay Menon wishes ‘The Railway Men’ could be India’s Oscar entry

Acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon has been deeply moved by the overflowing appreciation for Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s Tentpole Series, The Railway Men, expressing his wish that had it been possible he would have wanted the series to be India’s Oscar submission.

The Railway Men has become a globally hit show after getting unanimous love and acclaim. A thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity during the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy that rocked the country, The Railway Men, has been directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail.

“I wish ‘The Railway Men’ was eligible to be qualified as India’s entry to the Oscars. This series shows the world what we, as a country, faced on that fateful night and also shows the spirit of selfless Indians who put their lives at risk to save countless people from dying,” said Kay Kay Menon – one of the lead actors of this 4-part mini-series.

The actor feels the series would have done India proud at this prestigious global stage which only honours feature films that releases theatrically!

Known for delivering towering performances throughout his stellar career, Kay Kay Menon feels The Railway Men is one of his best works to date.

“It rests in my filmography as one of the best projects that I have ever been a part of. I’m thrilled with the response that the series has received globally already. It deserves all the love. It is our tribute to the undying human spirit, a tribute to Bhopal and its resilience and it is also a tribute to all the unsung heroes of Bhopal whose sacrifice saved hundreds of thousands of people unaware of how to fight the silent killer in the air,” he said.

The mini-series is a story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal. These individuals rose against all odds to save their fellow citizens on the fateful night of the gas leak, battling an invisible enemy in the air.

Inspired by true stories, this gripping series is a celebration of the indomitable spirit of humanity. With a stellar ensemble cast, that also includes R Madhavan, Divyenndu and Babil Khan, The Railway Men became a runaway hit as soon as it dropped on the global streaming platform.