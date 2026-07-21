LOS ANGELES, July 21: Hollywood young and talented deaf actress Kaylee Hottle has passed away in a traffic accident. She was only 18 years old. She got fame for playing role of Jia in “Godzilla vs Kong” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”.

According to TMZ, Kaylee Hottle father Joshua Hottle confirmed her death. He said this sad accident happened on Tuesday morning in US state of Maryland.

Joshua Hottle told in an emotional live on social media using American Sign Language ASL that he had to travel from Texas to Maryland to collect his daughter body.

He said first he got information that Kaylee was in a serious traffic accident. But after some time officials told him that her heart stopped while she was being taken to hospital and she could not survive.

Kaylee Hottle was from Atlanta city of US state Georgia. She was born in a family where many people were deaf for many generations. She started her acting career at age of 9 with a public awareness ad for video messaging app Glide.

Kaylee Hottle got worldwide fame in 2021 film “Godzilla vs Kong”. In that film she played Jia, a deaf girl who communicate with King Kong using sign language. She played same role again in 2024 film “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”.

Apart from this she also appeared in one episode of famous TV series “Magnum P.I.” season 4.

Kaylee Hottle sudden death has shocked her fans, fellow artists and deaf community around the world. On social media people are paying tribute to her.