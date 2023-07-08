Kazakhstan Airlines’ launches flights to Pakistan

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have launched direct flights from today (Saturday), aiming to strengthen tourism and trade ties.

To connect Lahore with Almaty, Kazakhstan’s SCAT Air Company will operate two weekly flights every Wednesday and Saturday using a comfortable Boeing 737 aircraft.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said that duration of the direct flight between the two countries would be 2 hours, which would promote mutual economic and trade relations and the possibilities of cooperation in the field of tourism would be brighter.

Lahore, the second-largest city in Pakistan, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, remarkable architectural landmarks, thriving cultural scene, and culinary traditions.

Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan with a population of nearly 2 million, is known as the “city of a thousand colors.” It is located in the foothills of the majestic Alatau mountains, in the heart of the Great Silk Road.