The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) ’s Director of State & Enforcement Shakeel Ahmed Khan led a grand operation in two sectors of Surjani Town, Karachi, resulting in the demolition of temporary and permanent structures as well as various illegal booking offices. As a result, more than 25 acres of government land have been successfully recovered.

The operation against illegal constructions and encroachments on over 100 acres of state land in Sectors 10 and 13 of Surjani Town, Karachi, was launched on Wednesday, said a statement.

During the anti-encroachment operation of KDA, miscreants offered strong resistance, pelting stones and engaging in intense firing, which created significant challenges for the State & Enforcement department staff.

However, with the support of law enforcement agencies, the operation was continued without interruption.

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Asif Jan Siddiqui has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to carrying out impartial and sustained actions against the land mafia and encroachers.

Director General Asif Jan Siddiqui has emphasized that no illegal occupation or encroachment on Karachi Development Authority (KDA) owned land will be tolerated under any circumstances.