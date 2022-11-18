KE consumers to get major relief in bills from next month

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to cut the power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers by Rs7.83 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2022, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the KE consumers may get relief of Rs3.15 billion as K-Electric has sought a cut for its consumers on account of quarterly fuel charges adjustment.

NEPRA will conduct a public hearing on KE’s petition for a reduction in power tariff on November 30.

With the approval, the KE consumers would get relief from next month’s electricity bills.

On Nov 11, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday lowered the power tariff by Rs5.13 paisas per unit for K-Electric consumers.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the tariff has been reduced on account of fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for the month of September 2022.

