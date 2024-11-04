KE consumers to pay higher electricity bills from THIS month

KARACHI: K-Electric consumers will face an increase in their monthly electricity bills as the power utility has announced an adjustment of Rs. 2.17 per unit for the month of November, ARY News reported.

As per details, this is in addition to the existing price of Rs. 3.17 per unit, making the total price Rs. 4.91 per unit.

KE has also announced a quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.74 per unit, which will be charged separately.

This adjustment is part of the quarterly tariff adjustment mechanism, which aims to pass on the fuel price variation to consumers.

It is worth noting that K-Electric had previously announced an increase of Rs. 2.59 per unit for October, which was a major burden on consumers. The company has also requested an increase of Rs. 51 paise per unit for August, which is still pending approval.

Also read: NEPRA Approves KE’s FCA petition for July ’24; Applicable in December bills

Last month, NEPRA issued its decision on K-Electric’s (KE) petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for July 2024, at PKR 3.03 per unit. The amount will reflect in customer bills in the month of December 2024.

Fuel charge adjustments incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix. These costs reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval. Customers also benefit from reduced FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

As per Regulatory Authority’s decision, FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers and Prepaid metering consumers.

Formerly known as Karachi Electric Supply Company Limited, the power utility is an integral part of one of the world’s most populous cities. In 2009, KES Power Limited, the majority shareholder of KE, put into place a turnaround strategy which seen investments of over USD 4.1 billion. These have resulted in 1,057 MW being added to the company’s Generation capacity and Transmission & Distribution capacity has been increased by approximately 29% and 60% respectively, followed by a 15.5% point reduction in Transmission & Distribution losses. KE’s transformation is a globally recognised success story of business excellence.