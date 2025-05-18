KE removes PMT in electricity theft drive

KARACHI: K-Electric with help of law enforcement agencies continue a severe electricity theft crackdown in Karachi, removing its 250 kVA PMT installed in Ittehad Town, Baldia.



Later on the individuals illegally installed 500 kVA PMT, stealing electricity from a high-tension line to supply power illegally to a residential area. K-Electric has discontinued the illegal PMT which had estimated outstanding dues of PKR 67 million, and regardless of several reminders, no payments were made to clear dues.

K-Electric continues its electricity theft crackdown, aiming defaulters and the kunda mafia in different parts of Karachi, which include Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Surjani Town, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

In 2025, 13,416 kunda removal operations have been conducted, causing the discovery of 171,298 kgs of wires used.

KE spokesperson Imran Rana stated that electricity supply has been constant, with 70% of the network load shedding free, receiving a continuous power supply 24/7.

According to the spokesman, 30% of the network experiences obstacles because of power theft and unpaid bills, causing scheduled load shedding in impacted areas.

The spokesperson requested local authorities to foster timely bill payments and discourage electricity theft, highlighting that providing Karachi’s electricity supply free is beyond our capabilities.

To maintain a reliable electric supply, K-Electric has taken strict measures against the power thieves, defaulters and culprits by conducting electricity theft crackdown.

Moreover, K-Electric has inaugurated two new feeders in the Marble Industry area and one additional to improve electric supply for homes and businesses. This will help run more steady and dependable electricity.

These feeders are likely to lessen faults and support continuous electricity, improving commercial activity.

KE has repeated that illegal interfering with electrical infrastructure can cause serious safety risks.

These initiatives are planned to ease the financial pressures faced by the residents of Karachi while ensuring a consistent and reliable electricity supply.