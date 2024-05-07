13 successful operations against power theft conducted by FIA and KE

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have jointly conducted more than 13 operations aimed at curbing illegal power theft in Karachi and its surrounding regions falling within the company’s service territory spanning Sindh and Balochistan.

Recently in March 2024, operations have been conducted in coordination with the FIA targeting areas such as Marora Goth, Peer Abad, Ellahi Colony Metroville, Merchant Navy Housing Society, Johar Colony, Willayatabad and Architects Society among others. As a result of these concerted efforts, six FIRs have been lodged against power theft. Furthermore, four individuals have been apprehended with three remanded to jail custody and one released after paying the dues. To enforce governance and maintain accountability, a total fine amounting to PKR 44.33 million was also imposed. Additionally in collaboration with FIA Balochistan, KE has also conducted anti-theft operations in Hub, where teams from KE and FIA thoroughly inspected sites including markets, shopping plazas, residential and commercial premises.

Regular actions against the illegal usage of power are part of KE’s daily operations to reduce line losses and ensure the safety and security of the electrical infrastructure. Since the beginning of the fiscal year (FY 2023-24) more than 24,000 kunda removal drives have been conducted which resulted in the removal of more than 190,000 illegal connections and seizure of over 260,000 kgs of illegal kunda wires.

Ongoing raids with law-enforcement personnel and associated agencies have yielded in the registration of more than 994FIRs against various individuals across the megacity, Karachi. Since the start of the national campaign on power theft in September 2023, more than 100,000 cases have been identified for the theft of 180 million units of electrical power within KE’s service territory.

Commenting on KE’s anti-theft drives, KE Spokesperson said, “71% of KE’s feeders’ network is loadshed free. However, 29% of the KE network continues to be challenging where power theft remains a major concern alongside non-payment of bills. Serious cases of theft have been identified mostly from Baldia, Surjani, Korangi, Orangi, Liaqatabad, Landhi and Lyari among others.” Highlighting consequences of electricity theft that may also compromise the safety parameters of the power network, KE Spokesperson further added that an amount of PKR 117 million has been recovered.

Recognizing these challenges posed by current macroeconomic conditions including high inflation, KE is also taking proactive steps to support customers by setting up facilitation camps across the city. Since July 2023, over 240 recovery camps have been held across KE’s operational territory where customer’s and their issues with their bills are resolved including facilitating payment plans on easy instalments.