KE increases duration of loadshedding amid hot weather

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), the city’s sole power supplier, has extended the duration of unannounced loadshedding in different parts of the city amid sweltering weather, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

KE has increased loadshedding in different parts of the metropolis, saying the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is not supplying gas at the required pressure.

The duration of power load-shedding in high-loss areas has been increased up to 11 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing power outages up to three hours a day.

The areas exempted from the power outages are also facing power cuts. Areas including, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad and other areas are facing load shedding up to three hours. These areas were exempted from the power cuts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the port city is undergoing a hot to very hot weather spell due to suspension of the sea-breeze and the night between Wednesday and Thursday was the third warmest recorded in the month of September in Karachi.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius last night.

Due to the suspension of sea breeze under the influence of a tropical cyclone in May, the metropolis recorded the highest temperature at that night since 2015 with 32.5°Celsius.