KE lodges 10 FIRs against miscreants involved in attacks on offices

KARACHI: K-Electric has registered at least 10 FIRs in different police stations in the last few days against people who attacked the power supplier’s offices and law enforcement authorities have also made several arrests after identifying culprits through various means, such as the CCTV footage from multiple sites of the company.

Reiterating strict legal action against those intending to harm the utility and its staff, Spokesperson K-Electric said, “Attacks on KE premises and staff members are condemnable and disrupt the utility’s operations as well as the city. Furthermore, eligible customers seeking resolution of their legitimate complaints are also deprived of access to the company through the actions of a few violent individuals. We are grateful to the Civil Administration and the law enforcement agencies for extending their fullest support and cooperation in keeping our people and properties safe.”

K-Electric offices were attacked in several areas of Karachi this week by angry protesters who accused the power supplier of overbilling and undue load shedding.

About K-Electric

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005 KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 km2 territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan

