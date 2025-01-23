KE organizes customer facilitation camps across Karachi

KARACHI: KE has organized more than 40 Customer Facilitation Camps since the beginning of January 2025 to boost recovery efforts from otherwise chronic defaulting areas and facilitate customers.

KE said in a press release that these camps were organized in areas including Garden, Bahadurabad, New Karachi, Shah Faisal, Surjani, and Malir, among others, aim to facilitate customers with electricity-related services and promote timely bill payments.

As part of this initiative, an awareness march was also conducted in the SITE industrial area and Orangi Town on Thursday, led by Sadia Dada – Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer at K-Electric.

The march involved interactions with local elected representatives and local community leaders to discuss the benefits of the scheme and its relief being provided to consumers as part of it.

Sadia Dada said “Our recovery camps are designed to make essential services more accessible and strengthen our partnership with communities”.

“Timely payments not only address unpaid dues but also allow us to ensure reliable power supply and reduce loadshedding in high-loss areas. Currently, 70% of KE’s network is exempt from loadshedding while even in high-loss areas, the loadshedding does not exceed 10 hours”, she added.

KE said its anti-theft initiatives have been instrumental in addressing illegal electricity use, with over 143,000 illegal connections removed so far since the beginning of FY 24-25, weighing over 171,000 kilograms.