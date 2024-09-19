web analytics
KE refutes CEO’s statement related to license cancellation

KARACHI: K-Electric has clarified that recent reports attributing a statement to the company’s CEO regarding the cancellation of its license are false, ARY News reported.

The company’s spokesperson categorically denied any discussion of such a matter, stating, “CEO of K-Electric did not discuss license cancellation, and it was falsely reported.”

K-Electric reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its services and emphasized that any claims suggesting otherwise were misleading.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the K-Electric CEO, Moonis Alvi, urged the Sindh government to ‘revoke’ the license of the power distribution company and assume responsibility for providing electricity in the province.

During a Sindh Assembly Special Committee meeting, Moonis Alvi acknowledged that K-Electric carries out load shedding but clarified that the company does not set electricity rates.

He explained that load shedding occurs primarily in areas with high electricity theft, in line with findings from a joint committee with the government, emphasizing that in regions where theft is minimal, there is no load shedding.

He also highlighted that unpaid bills in specific areas lead to further outages, a topic previously discussed in the National Assembly.

Committee members, including Sadia Javed, Shabbir Qureshi, and Salim Baloch, expressed concerns over K-Electric’s operations.

Javed pointed out that K-Electric faces numerous complaints from the people of Karachi, while Qureshi criticized the company for justifying load shedding based on theft and questioned why consumers are penalized for the actions of others.

