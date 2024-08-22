KE seeks Rs 3.09 per unit hike in power tariff

KARACHI: A day after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved K-Electric’s (KE) request for a hike in electricity tariff for Karachi consumers, the power utility sought another increase of Rs 3.09 under fuel charge adjustment (FCA), ARY News reported.

The KE sought Rs 3.09 hike under the fuel adjustment for the month of July which will be charged from the consumer in the electricity bills of November if the request is approved

The increase in electricity prices for KE consumers is expected to add a burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.

The NEPRA will hear KE’s request for provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) on August 29.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NEPRA approved KE’s request for the hike under monthly fuel charge adjustments for the months of May and June. According to NEPRA’s notification, the price of electricity was increased by Rs 2.59 per unit for May’s fuel adjustment and Rs 3.17 per unit for June’s fuel adjustment.

The increase in electricity prices for KE consumers is expected to add a burden of over Rs 6.2 billion on Karachiites.

“These charges are not being applied on customer bills in any one month but are being spread over 2 months. FCA for the month of May will be reflected in October 2024 bill, and that of June will be charged in the bill of November 2024. The net increase in customer bills on account of FCA in the month of October will be PKR 1.59 per unit, whereas the net increase in customer bills on account of FCA in the month of November will be PKR 0.58 per unit,” the KE stated.