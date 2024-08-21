NEPRA hikes power tariff for Karachiites

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved K-Electric’s (KE) request for a hike in electricity tariff for Karachi consumers, ARY News reported.

The price of electricity has been increased by Rs 5.75 per unit under fuel adjustment for May and June. The KE’s consumers will be charged in the bills of October and November

According to NEPRA’s notification, the price of electricity has been increased by Rs 2.59 per unit for May’s fuel adjustment and Rs 3.17 per unit for June’s fuel adjustment.

The increase in electricity prices for KE consumers is expected to add a burden of over Rs 10 billion on Karachiites.

The NEPRA heard KE’s request for provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) on July 30. The regulatory issued its decision on KE’s requests for FCA at PKR 2.53 and PKR 2.92 per kWh for May and June 2024 respectively after scrutiny.

Earlier on August 8, the NEPRA announced an increase in electricity tariff by Rs 2.56 per unit. As per the notification issued by NEPRA, the hike comes as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for the month of June, while the consumers will see the extra charges reflected in their August bills.

The increase was not applicable to Lifeline consumers or K Electric customers.