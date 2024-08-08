NEPRA approves Rs 2.56 per unit hike in power tariff

KARACHI: Electricity consumers are set to face an additional financial burden as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced an increase in electricity tariff by Rs 2.56 per unit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the notification issued by NEPRA, the hike comes as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for the month of June, while the consumers will see the extra charges reflected in their August bills.

Meanwhile, the increase will not apply to Lifeline consumers or K Electric customers.

READ: KE seeks Rs 5.45 per unit hike in power tariff

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) – responsible for the purchase of electricity from power plants on behalf of distribution companies in Pakistan – had initially requested an increase of Rs 2.63 per unit.

However, NEPRA approved a hike of a slight lower amount of Rs 2.56 per unit.

This adjustment will result in an additional burden of over Rs 30 billion on electricity consumers across the country.

This increase adds to the financial strain on consumers who are already grappling with rising energy costs.