KE unveils load-shedding duration in Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) on Friday unveiled that 10-hour-long load-shedding is being carried out in different areas of Karachi to address ‘theft and losses’ of electricity, ARY News reported.

The power utility’s spokesperson said that 71 percent of K-Electric’s ‘service area’ is exempted from load-shedding while the remaining 29 percent area still experiences load-shedding.

The spokesperson said that load-shedding in those areas is dependent on the payment of electricity bills and the rate of electricity ‘theft’.

“K-E’s electricity theft affects the transmission system and causes faults and power outages. Load-shedding in these areas is limited to a duration of 10 hours,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson clarified that K-Electric’s electricity theft is not equivalent to load shedding, adding that the two issues should not be confused.

Earlier, the KE sought a whopping Rs18.86/ unit hike in the power tariff on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) of seven months in an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The power utility has asked for an increase in the power tariff for Karachi consumers by Rs18.86/unit for seven months (July 2023 to March 2024).

The sole power provider of the port city has requested to lower the power tariff for two months by Rs0.29/unit.

The NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the K-Electric application on May 9.