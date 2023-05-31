John Wick director teases Keanu Reeves’ involvement in spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves will reprise his ‘John Wick‘ character in the spinoff film ‘Ballerina‘ and his role is being considered “an inside joke”.

Chad Stahelski talked about Keanu Reeves’ appearance as John Wick in the Ana De Armas starrer and it will be an inside joke between the character and the audience in an interview with the American entertainment news website.

“As far as what you get from John Wick, it’s kind of almost an inside joke between the audience and John Wick,” he said. “We all know where he’s going. We all know the route he’s been. So when they have their scenes, you kind of get the inside joke, even if Ballerina character doesn’t understand. It’s a little bit of meta conversation when you go, which is kind of interesting, because we’re all in on what John’s up to and where he’s going.

“So his philosophy or his point of view, is when someone gives you advice, it’s good, but because you haven’t lived through the event, yet, you don’t have the experience to accept the advice.”

He added, “I think that’s the way to look at it. John’s giving advice and tutelage. Maybe even a little bit of advice on how to choose and choose wisely. But until that choice is really put to you that advice doesn’t really mean much. So, it’s an interesting little dilemma that they’ve created in it.”

The events in ‘Ballerina‘ are set between the third and fourth John Wick films.

‘Ballerina‘ will be about a young female assassin seeking revenge against the people who killed her family.

Apart from Ana De Armas and Keanu Reeves, late actor Lance Reddick and Ian McShane reprise their role of Charon and Winston respectively.

Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Anne Parillaud, Abraham Popoola, Caleb Spillyards and Marc Cram will be in the film.

Chad Stahelski serves as the film’s director and producer. Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk are producers also.