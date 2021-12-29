Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss on The Matrix: Resurrections sequel

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves and his The Matrix: Resurrections co-star Carrie-Anne Moss believe that there will not be a sequel to the film.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Annes Moss, who played the role of Neo and his love interest Trinity respectively in The Matrix film franchise, made the statement during an interview.

“I don’t believe so,” he said as quoted in the report. “If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.”

Carrie-Anne Moss had similar thoughts as well.

“We thought that about this one too,” she said in the interview.

It is pertinent to mention that The Matrix: Resurrections was one of the most widely-anticipated movies given that it was released at the same time as Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Matrix: Resurrections – what makes the franchise so popular?

However, the sci-fi action film received mixed to negative reviews with critics criticizing it for the casting choice, redundant action sequence among others.

The film, which was released on December 22 this year, is directed by Lana Wachowski, who has co-written the film with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

It was made with a budget of $190 million and collected at least $68.4 million at the box office.

