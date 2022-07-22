Keanu Reeves’ first look picture from John Wick 4 goes viral

The picture of Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves’ looks from his upcoming movie John Wick 4 is going viral on social media.

The viral picture of the actor from John Wick 4, posted on IGN, shows the deadly assassin’s head bowed amid candles.

The events in the fourth instalment will continue from where the third film left off. The rogue assassin, being an “excommunicado”, got shot by Winston, a crime lord and a high-ranking member of the notorious Continental Hotel.

However, he is saved by the head of the underworld intelligence network The Soup Kitchen Bowery King.

It is pertinent to mention that the action-thriller film was to release on May 21 in 2021 but it was put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. It was then announced that it will hit the screens on May 27 the following year. The film is slated to release on March 24, 2023.

be seeing you. 3.24.23. pic.twitter.com/24ryXTLogi — lionsgate’s doing hot clerks sh*t @ sdcc (@Lionsgate) December 22, 2021

Earlier, Keanu Reeves admitted to having made his character suffer in the upcoming film. Filmmaker and stunt expert Chad Stahelski recalled what was discussed between them.

“We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer,” he was quoted saying in the report. “That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward.”

He said the ideas for the upcoming film were pitched by The Matrix star himself.

