Keanu Reeves gears up for John Wick 5 alongside new action thriller

Keanu Reeves is gearing up to return to the John Wick franchise with a fifth instalment, but he’s also adding an exciting new project to his lineup.

Reeves introduces a similar concept into the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Shiver, directed by Tim Miller, well known for his work in Deadpool.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film Shiver features a script by Ian Shorr, who describes Edge of Tomorrow meets The Shallows. In the film, Reeves plays a smuggler caught in a time loop after being double-crossed during a job in the Caribbean. The combination of its sci-fi premise and tropical setting promises a unique take on the genre. Warner Bros is nearing a deal to acquire this high-profile project.

Reeves and Miller previously collaborated on the Prime Video animated anthology series Secret Level, which adapted famous video game properties. Reeves featured in an episode based on the Armoured Core franchise, delivering a critically acclaimed performance that stood out in a series considered by some to be a mixed bag. For Shiver, they will be joined by producers Mathew Vaughn, known for the Kingsman franchise and Aaron Ryder, who is well known for producing Dumb Money and Pieces of Women.

One of Reeves’ most anticipated projects remains Constantine 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2005 DC film. Director of the Hunger Games franchise, Francis Lawrence, returns to the helm with this supernatural follow-up. However, updates on the project have been sparse since its announcement in 2022. In a recent interview, DC Studios co-present James Gunn mentioned that he has yet to read the script.

Although multiple drafts have circulated, Reeves confirmed in early October that “another draft of the script came in. We’re gonna take it to the studio and hopefully they like it too”. It is believed that the studio in question is DC Studios, overseen by Gunn and Peter Safran, who manage all DC projects.

Constantine 2 is expected to be an Elseworlds title, similar to Matt Reeves’ The Batman-Part II, but it will require approval from Gunn and Safran to move forward.

