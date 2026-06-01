Keanu Reeves had a simple and heartfelt answer when asked whether girlfriend Alexandra Grant is easy to love.

“Yes!” the actor said with a smile while attending the 2026 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in Los Angeles alongside Grant, offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s relationship.

The pair spoke about how their romance has influenced their creative work during an appearance on the red carpet at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA.

While Reeves was modest about the impact on his own art, Grant admitted that love has undeniably changed her paintings.

“I would definitely say that my paintings have become happier,” the visual artist shared, adding that the positive influence of her relationship with Reeves is impossible to ignore.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been romantically linked since 2019, though their relationship began years earlier through creative collaborations. The pair first worked together on the book “Ode to Happiness,” written by Reeves and illustrated by Grant, before later co-founding a publishing house.

At the gala, the couple also highlighted the importance of supporting artists and cultural institutions. Grant spoke about her long-standing connection to MOCA, recalling that the museum hosted her first solo exhibition in 2007.