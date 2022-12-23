Keanu Reeves holds nunchucks in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ picture

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves’s upcoming film “John Wick: Chapter 4” is one of the most highly anticipated movies of next year and fans can’t wait to see what tricks the assassin plays to survive in the world of killers.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has used a variety of weapons to kill his enemies in the action film franchise. From guns to books to a pencil, there is nothing that the “ex-communicado” has not used to survive.

It seems that the beloved assassin will go all guns blazing with nunchucks in “John Wick: Chapter 4“. A picture of him waiting to strike at an enemy is going viral.

A new look at ‘JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/uXYRC9B93B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2022

Social media users were falling head over heels over the image and cannot wait to see the assassin using it.

More of John wick please!!!! this movie will have a lot breaking bones and records!! — Seth Williams (@Krypto_Will) December 22, 2022

I love it — Alex (@svmniac) December 23, 2022

I love the John wick movies can’t wait for chapter 4😎😎🐐🐐 — messi the goat🇦🇷 (@KratosTheGoat24) December 23, 2022

It will be the direct sequel of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” which became the highest-grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release.

It will see the assassin taking on his most lethal enemies while the bounty on him keeps increasing.

He approaches the High Table global while searching for the most powerful and influential individuals in the underworld from across the world.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the cast also features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and others

Chad Stahelski has directed and produce the film. Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad are the writers.

