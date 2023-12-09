Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills home invaded by thieves

The Hollywood Hills home of ‘John Wick’ famed actor Keanu Reeves has reportedly been targeted by burglars donning ski masks.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a reported burglary at Reeves’ $7 million mansion on Thrasher Avenue, Hollywood Hills.

Law enforcement officials searched the area but found no suspects. When the police saw the security cameras, they spotted a group of burglars smashing a window before breaking into Keanu’s house.

However, the suspects fled the scene after reportedly stealing a firearm. The 59-year-old star is said to have been unharmed as he was reportedly away from his home during the incident.

Detectives are looking through the camera footage on the property to get more information. Reports stated that police are also investigating whether or not the initial call was from someone attempting to scout the property.

This is not the first time Keanu Reeves’ home has been broken into.

Back in 2014, the star faced two break-ins at his LA mansion. Reports stated that a woman broke into Keanu’s multi-million-dollar home while he was sleeping and fell asleep in his library chair.

The Matrix star called 911 after confronting the woman, who told him that she entered his house and was waiting to meet him.

Earlier this year, the ‘John Wick’ star filed a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly trespassed on the actor’s property at least six times between November 2022 and January.