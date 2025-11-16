Keanu Reeves’ Mustang and Paul Walker’s 2 Fast 2 Furious Evo set for auction — Check the price

There are movie cars… and then there are the ones that practically live rent-free in your head. And honestly, when you bring up Keanu Reeves, John Wick, and that brutal 1969 Mustang, it becomes one of those “yeah, that’s the car” moments. Throw Paul Walker and 2 Fast 2 Furious into the mix, and suddenly you’re in that nostalgic space where cinema, speed, and pure attitude collide. All of that swirls together now because, somehow, both legendary cars are going to an auction.

And the price? It’s the kind that makes you blink twice.

So here’s the deal: Bonhams has confirmed that the John Wick Mustang, specifically the Mach 1 used during filming, is set to hit the online auction block on November 28.

The expected range is wild — comfortably sitting between six figures. It’s one of five Mustangs built for the movie, and this particular unit was the fourth one, meaning it was actually handled by Keanu Reeves during those gritty chase sequences. You can practically hear the tires screaming.

Some fans thought a private buyer had already scooped up the car — that rumor floated around for a while — but it wasn’t true. As of mid-November, the car was still very much active and undeniably unsold.

The Mustang comes with authentication and a bit of storytelling baked into its metal. In John Wick, the character claims it’s a Boss 429, but obviously, the filmmakers couldn’t wreck a fleet of those since each one goes for house-money-level prices.

So they went with Mach 1 models and modified them for the kind of punishment Wick dishes out. They even nicknamed it the “Hitman.” More than 70,000 Mach 1s rolled off the line back in the day, but let’s be real: none of them had this kind of cinematic mileage.

And this isn’t the only Hollywood car Bonhams is throwing into the arena.

Paul Walker, who pretty much shaped an entire generation’s love for fast cars, is also represented. One of his vehicles from 2 Fast 2 Furious is hitting the same auction lineup.

After all, the last time a Paul Walker-driven Skyline went under the hammer, it smashed records. Fans of 2 Fast 2 Furious will instantly recognize the iconic Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII from the Miami scenes, and yes, that one’s in the collection too.

There’s even a Batmobile — a real one used in Six Flags stunt shows — which feels like the kind of thing every 12-year-old dreams of buying if they ever become unexpectedly rich.

And because this auction is leaning all the way into the film-nerd fantasy, they’ve added the 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu featured in Drive with Ryan Gosling. That car has its own weird, brooding charm, fitting right in with the aesthetic of the collection.

According to Bonhams, the entire “Movie Cars Collection” will be available online from November 21 to 28, 2025 — a full week where every cinephile with a wallet will probably be sweating through their shirt.