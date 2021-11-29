Keanu Reeves keen to become part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves said it will be an honour for him to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in future, a foreign news agency reported.

The report mentioned that “amazing directors and visionaries” have worked in their projects.

“You know, it would be an honour,” he said as quoted in the report. “There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries [working within the MCU] and you know, they’re doing something no-one’s really ever done.

“It’s special in that sense, in terms of scale, the ambition, the production, so it’d be really cool to be a part of that.”

Iron Man marked the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film and it was followed by The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Marvel’s The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It was followed by Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals.

The upcoming movies are Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Stanger in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 along with Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Keanu Reeves, who will be seen in the upcoming action and sci-fi flick The Matrix Reserructions, will not be seen in any of the above mentioned Marvel films.

