Keanu Reeves recalls harrowing experience during John Wick stunts

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves established himself as an action star after his portrayal of a retired assassin in 2014’s “John Wick.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The film shows his character going on a rampage when some burglars steal his beloved car and kill the puppy gifted to him by his late wife.

During a special a special 10th-anniversary screening of the action film, the actor and his costar Ian McShane along with co-director Chad Stahelski and producer Erica Lee reflected on the process of developing the movie.

When asked how he pulled off the intense stunts in ‘John Wick,’ Keanu Reeves said that the experience was a ‘gift’, however, he revealed that he threw up a couple of times on set during the filming of the sequences.

“I had so many wonderful teachers and guidance and worked with so many talented actors, actresses and stunt people in the sense of it’s such a dance and collaboration and cooperation. So there’s a couple of times where you throw up or puke or whatever, but that’s what makes it good!” the Hollywood star added.

Read more: ‘John Wick’ director recalls Keanu Reeves taking stand for dog death scene

Ian McShane lauded Keanu Reeves’s willingness to push boundaries to make the perfect shot for the film.

“He pushes the envelope all the time. So when your leading actors says, ‘We’d like do another one,’ and it’s raining for the seventh day in a row outside … and you’re standing there, whatever. And you go, ‘Well, Keanu’s doing it. Here we are. Here we go,’ ” he said.

Released in 2014, ‘John Wick’ was an instant hit and grossed over $86 million globally.

The action film was followed by three sequels, all of which were led by Keanu Reeves. All four movies of the franchise have generated over $1 billion globally.