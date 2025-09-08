Keanu Reeves reveals whether he’ll return for Cyberpunk 2

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has revealed whether he will return as Johnny Silverhand in developer CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2.

The ‘John Wick’ actor appeared as Johnny Silverhand in 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 to great reviews.

According to industry analysts, his appearance in Cyberpunk 2077 helped it become a sensation.

Considered an all-time great RPG, the game’s original launch was a disaster due to issues with its performance on PlayStation 4.

Subsequently, CD Projekt Red pulled it from the PlayStation Store and relisted in June 2021.

In the following years, the game received mostly positive reviews, leading the developer to announce a sequel.

Speculations about Keanu Reeves’s return for the role began making rounds as soon as CD Projekt Red confirmed development on a sequel game.

While details about the characters are unknown, the Hollywood actor has made it clear that he was open to reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

During an interview with a US media outlet, the ‘John Wick’ star was asked the about the same.

Responding to the question, he said, “Absolutely. I’d love to play Johnny Silverhand again.”

In June this year, CD Projekt launched Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

On the work front, Keanu Reeves will next feature in filmmaker Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune.’

The film, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, will arrive in theatres on October 17.