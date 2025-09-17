Keanu Reeves is married!

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has reportedly married his longtime partner, Alexandra Grant, in a secret ceremony, after years of dating.

Keanu Reeves, 61, who has been dating author and visual artist Alexandra Grant, 52, for nearly seven years at this point, has secretly tied the knot with her, earlier this year, sources close to the ‘John Wick’ star confirmed to a foreign publication.

According to the details, the couple, who first crossed paths in 2009, got married during a European trip this summer.

“It’s a stance that mirrors Keanu’s famously understated and laid-back persona,” an insider said after confirming their secret marriage, adding that she has brought the much-needed stability into Reeves’ life after years of grief, due to the death of his longtime partner Jennifer Syme and their stillborn daughter, Ava. “Alexandra is a massive source of support for him. After everything Keanu has endured, she brings him calm,” one more source shared. “Friends all notice how much lighter he seems with her – he laughs more, he’s more relaxed. She’s truly his anchor.”

“The support runs both ways. Whenever Keanu is weighing a project, Alexandra is the first person he turns to; he has total faith in her judgment. And when she’s showing her work, he’s by her side supporting her,” the sources explained.

Notably, Reeves and Grant, who have also collaborated on two books, made their relationship public in 2019.