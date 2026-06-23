Keanu Reeves set to lead upcoming LEGO film

Keanu Reeves is expected to step into the world of Lego.

According to Deadline, a new Universal Pictures a colorful construction toys is under production with Reeves for a lead role. The project, produced by The Lego Group and led by director Josh Cooley, reportedly has been described as a hybrid combining live-action and computer-generated filmmaking.

The details, including Reeve’s role and that of a screenwriter, have yet to be released. This will not be the first time Reeves has collaborated with Cooley, 47, who helmed 2019’s Toy Story 4. In that Disney-Pixar animated sequel, the Matrix star voiced the stunt bike toy Duke Caboom.

Back in 2024, outlets reported that Universal had tapped directors Patty Jenkins, Jake Kasdan, and Joe Cornish to bring live-action Lego movies to the screen. Since the studio landed rights to the toys in 2020, none of the projects have come to fruition.

Deadline also reported that without a project close to pre-production in the next six months, Universal’s Lego rights could lapse and head back to market. They were previously held by Warner Bros., which released the animated hit The Lego Movie in 204, followed by 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie, and 2019’s The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

After starring recently in Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune and Jonah Hill’s Outcome, Reeves is now filming sci-fi thriller Shiver (in theaters Aug. 13, 2027).

Reeves’ upcoming projects include reprising his voice role as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (in theaters March 19, 2027) and teaming up with longtime friend Sandra Bullock on an Amazon MGM Studios romantic thriller.