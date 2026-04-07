Keanu Reeves shared his decades of experience in the film industry with aspiring actors.

In a recent interview with Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, the actor addressed professional conduct and collaboration in Hollywood. Reeves further noted, “Try not to be a f–king a—hole and go to work and respect who you’re working with until they prove they don’t get your respect ”.

The comments came as the trio promoted their upcoming film, which centres on an actor navigating personal and professional challenges.

Diaz agreed with the sentiment, noting that the advice extends beyond acting. “Yeah. That’s life,” she said. Reflecting on her own career, she added that there is no defined path to handling fame.

Diaz, on the otherhand, encourage individuals to seek guidance from ot, “There’s no handbook or manual on being famous. ”

Bomer also highlighted the importance of support systems. He advised aspiring performers to maintain connections with trusted friends, particularly from before their acting careers.

According to Bomer, these relationships can provide stability through both successes and setbacks.

Diaz said she felt more confident returning to work alongside Reeves after many years in the industry. She described him as consistent in his approach, calling him “the same generous, present, such a good human.”