Keanu Reeves Sparks Hope for John Wick 5 with Exciting New Idea

Keanu Reeves is gearing up to return as the iconic hitman John Wick, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

Director Chad Stahelski and Reeves have been brainstorming, and they’ve come up with an idea that’s got everyone thrilled.

The fifth installment of the John Wick franchise is officially in development, with production expected to kick off in 2025 and a potential release date in late 2026.

Stahelski revealed that John Wick 5 won’t be a direct continuation of the previous film, but rather a new story involving John Wick. Given the dramatic ending of Chapter 4, where Wick seemingly dies, fans are curious to see how the story will unfold.

The director hinted that the new film might explore Wick’s journey after earning his freedom from the High Table.

Reeves’ return is still uncertain, as he’s been vocal about the physical demands of the role. However, Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson assured that they’re taking their time to ensure the story is worthy of another chapter.

The franchise has expanded with spin-offs, including an animated prequel and a live-action sequel about Caine, starring Donnie Yen.