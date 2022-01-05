Keanu Reeves to join Leonardo DiCaprio for his debut TV series

Keanu Reeves is in active talks with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio for their adaptation of the 2003 novel ‘The Devil In The White City’ by Erik Larson.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s adaptation of the novel ‘The Devil In The White City’ is being anticipated for decades now, and it seems like the duo is now producing a mini-series based on it.

There is more excitement to this news, as the ‘Matrix’ star Keanu Reeves is in talks with the team to essay the lead character in this eminent project.

For those unversed, Leonardo had bought the rights for the acclaimed novel back in 2010, and there have been several updates and speculations since then about the same but they never changed into reality.

Seems like things have finally gotten a push post a whole decade and this project will soon get going. As per an international publication, Keanu Reeves, who is currently riding on the success of Matrix: Resurrections and gearing up for the release of John Wick 4, is actively in talks with Hulu to star in the live-action mini-series based on Erik Larson’s famous novel.

No further details about the conversation have been revealed at the moment, but if this is happening as per speculations there is nothing more exciting than to see this trio coming together for a project.

Before the entry of Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio when bought the rights back in 2010, wanted to make a film on it while portraying the antagonist of the story, and approached Martin Scorsese to helm the project. In 2019 though, Hulu announced a mini-series out of it and names Leo and Scorsese as the executive producers on the show.

