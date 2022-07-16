Keanu Reeves dreams to play live-action ‘Batman’

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has expressed his desire to play the iconic caped-crusader in a full-length live-action ‘Batman’ movie.

The ‘Matrix’ star who has lent his vocals to the iconic caped superhero of ‘DC Comics’ in the upcoming animated movie ‘DC League of Super Pets’, wishes to play the full-length character of Bruce Wayne as well.

Speaking at the premiere of the movie, actor Keanu Reeves dishes on his love for the character. “I love Batman, as a character. I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman was awesome,” he told the press.

He also added that it’s always ‘been a dream’ to essay the role in a ‘Batman’ movie, however, mentioned that Robert Pattinson who took up the role in the last release ‘The Batman’ earlier this year, did an ‘awesome job’ with it.

Moreover, Keanu Reeves reflected on the probability of taking the character for live-action in the near future if makers need an ‘older’ Batman.

About his role in the computer-animated superhero title, the actor stated, “I have a small part in this film, a bit of a cameo, but even that, just to be a part of a project that [Dwayne] Johnson and Kevin Hart are a part of is awesome, and I got to play Batman.”

It is pertinent to mention that Johnson and Hart voice the main roles of dogs Krypto and Ace respectively, pets of DC superheroes, Superman and Batman.

Jared Stern directorial is slated to hit theatres on July 29.

