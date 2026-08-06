Keely Shaye gives “Bond Girl” vibes in throwback snap with Pierce Brosnan

Hollywood couple Keely Shaye and Pierce Brosnan showcased their love in throwback pictures to commemorate their 25th wedding anniversary, cheers to them on this remarkable milestone!

The 62-year-old posted multiple images of herself and 73-year-old Pierce to her 283K followers, captioning the post: “Happy 25th wedding anniversary my love! What an adventure life is with you. Looking forward to the next 25 years beside you @piercebrosnanofficial.”

Keely appears to be rather knowledgeable about the character, even if she never participated in the action franchise alongside her real-life James Bond.

Keely Shaye resembled a iconic Bond Girl in one throwback beach photo. Dressed in a gray midi dress, she posed alongside Pierce, who wore a light blue button-up shirt and khakis, in front of the water.

Fans, on the other hand, have showered the happy pair with warm wishes in the comments section, drawing even more attention to the post.

Praising their beauty and grounded nature, one fan commented, saying, “My gosh you both are equally beautiful on outside but it’s your ability to be so kind, giving, real and just creative. It’s a true gift in my life to know you both.” Another penned, writing, “Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple. You are the finest example of the meaning of love.”

Seven years after meeting at a party in Mexico, Pierce and Keely Shaye were married on August 4, 2001, at the 13th-century Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland. With 120 guests, the wedding reception took place at the Ashford Castle Hotel in County Mayo. The 13th-century Irish castle was decorated with colorful flowers and sparkling candles.