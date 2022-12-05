‘Keep it simple’: Ghana Ali’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of famed actor and model Ghana Ali are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed the prolific celebrity flaunting her elegance in a white shirt and jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI UMAIR 👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

It is pertinent to mention that the actor has quite a fan base on Instagram with millions of followers. She takes to the picture and video-sharing application to share family pictures with fans.

Earlier, she won hearts with pictures of her in an elegant blue kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI UMAIR 👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

It is pertinent to mention she tied the knot with Umair Gulzar in 2021. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Faija Umair same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHANA ALI UMAIR 👸🏻 (@ghanaaliofficial)

They got subjected to relentless trolling by netizens on social media following their nuptials. When pushed to her limits, the celebrity took to Instagram to write that her husband likes to wear black and in his closet, they will mostly find black coloured clothes.

The “Sun Yaara” actor told netizens to unfollow her on social media if they have a problem with anything they do.

On the acting front, her performances in serials “Besharam“, “Sun Yaara“, “Hania“, “Bhool” and “Benaam” received positive reviews.

