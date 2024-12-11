Keerthy Suresh’s dosa remark inspires Yashraj Mukhate’s viral song

Indian musician Yashraj Mukhate, popular for his viral song ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,’ has dropped a new song titled, ‘Dosa.’

The music producer took inspiration from Indian actor Keerthy Suresh’s food choice – a dosa for the latest hit.

The idea behind Yashraj Mukhate’s song was generated from one of Keerthy Suresh’s interviews when she was asked about her food choices.

The Indian actor’s response remained the same – a dosa – when she was asked about her food choice.

Her response was then turned into a song by the Indian musician, which soon went viral.

The viral song titled, ‘Dosa’ has since garnered around 13 million views on Instagram.

The video also caught the attention of Keerthy Suresh who declared that the song is going to be her new favourite.

“Omgggg this is so funnyyy and cooollll !!! Looks like this is going to be my new favourite song,” the Indian actor wrote in the comments section.

Other than Suresh, Indian celebrities including Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshvardhan Rane, Archana Puran Singh and Dhanashree Verma also lauded Yashraj Mukhate’s creative skills and brilliant music.

Mukhate shot to fame after his remix of ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Thaa’ went viral on social media. He then went on to release several remixes and renditions including ‘Lappu Sa Sachin’ and ‘Aaj Toh Sunday Hai.’

Meanwhile, Indian actor Keerthy Suresh, who starred in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is set to make her Bollywood debut with actor Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John.’