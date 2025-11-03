Keira Knightley makes shocking admission about her films

Widely known actress Keira Knightley, who has acted in several popular films, was shocked by the fact that she didn’t watch many of them.

The reason Knightley provided in defense, while appearing on the Radio 2 Breakfast show with Scott Mills, is that she dislikes viewing close-up images of her face.

“I just feel there’s too much face. There’s just so much face. Really close up, large face. It’s just, nobody needs to see that,” Knightley added.

The 40-year-old superstar further surprisingly revealed that she had only seen her smash movie Love Actually once, a fact which blew the host’s mind.

“I have only seen Love Actually once. I saw it at the premiere, and I have never seen it since,” the well-known actress stated. “I think I was eighteen. So, over twenty years ago I saw Love Actually.”

Orlando Bloom, the actress’s co-star in Pirates of the Caribbean, recently indicated on This Morning that he is open to returning to the franchise, following reports of a new sequel in the works.

“Well, I don’t know, I can’t say anything at the moment because I really don’t know, but there’s definitely something in the works,” he stated. When asked if the delay was about “availability,” he replied, “nothing like that.”

“I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like. I personally think it’d be great to get the band back together,” Orlando Bloom noted.

“That would be great, but there are always different ideas, and so we’ll see where it lands,” The Hobbit star concluded.