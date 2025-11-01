Keira Knightley reflects on a role that still shapes her life

Even more than 20 years after its release, Keira Knightley admits that her role in Bend It Like Beckham continues to stick with her and with audiences. The 2002 film, starring Keira Knightley alongside Parminder Nagra, became an unexpected hit, earning over $76 million on a modest $5.6 million budget.

On The Graham Norton Show, Keira Knightley shared how fans, particularly young girls, still approach her to say how much they love Bend It Like Beckham. She laughed about her attempts to get her own daughters to watch it. “I keep trying to get them to sit through it, but they’re like, ‘No, we’ll watch the Euros instead,’” she said.

The actress also revealed that even footballers have mentioned how much they enjoyed the film. “I get messages from players who loved it — which is really lovely,” Keira Knightley said.

For Keira Knightley, the movie was more than just a success at the box office. Playing Jules Paxton, the supportive footballer who encourages her friend Jess (played by Parminder Nagra) to chase her dreams, gave her a role that combined humor, heart, and a bit of inspiration.

Looking back, Keira Knightley says the experience shaped her career. “It’s one of those films that stays with you,” she said. Beyond her career, it also played a part in highlighting women’s football before it became more mainstream, something Knightley looks back on with pride.

Even now, two decades later, she notices the movie’s impact. “It’s amazing to see how people still connect with it,” she said. “It reminds me why I fell in love with acting in the first place.”

Earlier, Keira Knightley expressed her lack of awareness regarding the ongoing boycott of the Harry Potter franchise, which has been fueled by criticisms of author J.K. Rowling’s comments on transgender issues.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is set to lend her voice to Dolores Umbridge in Audible’s new audiobook series featuring all seven books from Rowling’s bestselling series.

When asked about the boycott, Keira Knightley told Decider, “I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry”. She emphasised the importance of coexistence in today’s diverse society, stating, “I think we are all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? I hope that we can all find respect”.