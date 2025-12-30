Keira Knightley reminisces about husband’s ‘bizarre’ habits

Keira Knightley has disclosed that during their early dating days, she gave her husband, James Righton, an ultimatum due to his “bizarre” behaviour. While the couple—who married in the South of France in 2013—usually keep their private life private, the actress shared an unusual insight during a recent appearance on the Dish podcast.

Speaking with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the Black Doves actress recalled, “He just couldn’t cook; all he ate was cheese on toast. I was like, ‘This is not going to work.'”

“He wouldn’t even go out for dinner. He didn’t understand going to restaurants. He was bizarre,” she added. Keira recalled asking her oldest friend, whom she described as a “proper old-school bon vivant,” for assistance in getting James to try new things.

“We basically trained him,” Keira shared. “We took him out to restaurants, and he wouldn’t try anything. He was like a child. He used to shut his eyes, and we’d be like, ‘Try it, try it!'” She laughed, remembering his hesitant reaction: “He’d be like, ‘OK, it’s nice, it’s nice!'”

While discussing her passion for food and wine, the actress also reminisced about owning a vineyard and producing wine with her husband. “I like wine, and I like drinking wine. James is super into wine. Actually, I used to have a place in France, and we made our own wine,” she stated. “I’ve written about wine and food just because I like eating it—I can’t cook it, but I like eating it.”

Keira Knightley can currently be seen starring in the new Netflix series, The Woman in Cabin 10.