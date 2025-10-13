Keira Knightley responds to Harry Potter boycott: 'I was not aware'

Actress Keira Knightley has expressed her lack of awareness regarding the ongoing boycott of the Harry Potter franchise, which has been fueled by criticisms of author J.K. Rowling’s comments on transgender issues.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is set to lend her voice to Dolores Umbridge in Audible’s new audiobook series featuring all seven books from Rowling’s bestselling series.

When asked about the boycott, Knightley told Decider, “I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry”. She emphasised the importance of coexistence in today’s diverse society, stating, “I think we are all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? I hope that we can all find respect”.

Rowling has faced backlash since publishing a lengthy essay in 2020, in which she claimed that the transgender movement poses “demonstrable harm” to cisgender women. While she positions her views as pro-feminist, many in the trans community see her arguments as dismissive of trans identities. In 2023, Rowling stated on X that she would “happily do two years in prison” to avoid “compelled speech” regarding gender issues.

Notable stars from Harry Potter films, including Daniel Radcliffe, have publicly disavowed Rowling’s views. Radcliff stated, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people”.

Recently, Rowling criticized Emma Watson for remarks in an interview where Watson expressed her ability to “still treasure” the author despite their differing views on trans rights. Rowling responded by suggesting that Watson has never faced life without the cushion of wealth and fame.

Audible’s Harry Potter series, announced in August, features a star-studded cast, including Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore and Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape. Cush Jumbo will narrate the series, with newcomers like Frankie Treadway and Arabella Stanton joining the young cast.