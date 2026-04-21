Keira Knightley's husband ignites breakup buzz

James Righton, husband of Keira Knightley, was recently spotted without his wedding band, further fueling ongoing divorce rumors. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the musician was seen cycling through London on Monday with his ring finger conspicuously bare.

During the outing, Righton wore a vibrant plaid jacket and a cap featuring the phrase, “I don’t work here.” The appearance has intensified speculation that began in February, when Keira Knightley reportedly removed Righton’s surname from official records associated with her performing arts business, KCK Boo Ltd. According to filings, her name was reverted from Righton to Keira Christine Knightley.

Representatives for Knightley have been contacted for comment, while Righton’s team could not be reached.

The couple began dating in 2011 and wed in an intimate ceremony in France two years later. Throughout their marriage, Knightley, 41, and Righton, 42, have welcomed two daughters: Edie, 10, and Delilah, 6. Despite the current rumors, the pair appeared unified earlier this month during a family trip to Venice, Italy.

While Keira Knightley generally keeps her private life out of the spotlight, she joked to The Times in 2024 that 11 years of marriage is “good for an actress and a musician.” She candidly added, “We really annoy each other. But, f–k, do we laugh.”