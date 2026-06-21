Keith breaks silence: “Happy birthday Nicole Mary” 6 months after divorce

Keith Urban has sent Nicole Kidman his first public message since their divorce, posting a simple but sweet 59th birthday wish to his ex-wife on June 20, 2026.

The Message: “Happy Birthday Nicole Mary!”

The country singer took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to mark Kidman’s 59th birthday. Urban shared a blue background with white text reading, “Happy birthday Nicole Mary!”

Mary is the Babygirl and Practical Magic actress’ middle name. It’s the first public communication between the pair since they finalized their divorce on January 6, 2026, ending 19 years of marriage.

Kidman did not publicly acknowledge Urban’s post. Instead, she shared her own Instagram update showing her enjoying nature on her birthday, writing: “Another trip around the sun. Thank you for all the birthday love xx #summersolsticebaby”.

The Split: From September 2025 Separation to January 2026 Divorce

Kidman and Urban reportedly split in September 2025, with Kidman filing for divorce at the end of that month citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married in 2006 and share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Both have kept details private. Kidman told Variety: “I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good… What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect”.

Urban addressed the divorce in a January 2026 YouTube interview on The Experience with producer Dan Huff, saying: “I’m in a different part of the journey”. He’s since focused on poetry, mindfulness, and simplifying life.

What’s Next: Kidman Dating Rumors, Urban Adjusting

Urban’s birthday wish came as Deuxmoi reported Kidman is “quietly” dating a “high-profile businessman”. Meanwhile, sources told Woman’s Day that Urban “didn’t look comfortable at all” at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May, his first major appearance without Kidman. “His smile didn’t meet his eyes this time. It’s clear he was a little lost without his former ‘other half’”.

Despite the split, both remain active professionally. Kidman attended Paris Fashion Week and is filming Practical Magic 2 and Scarpetta. Urban continues his High and Alive World Tour.