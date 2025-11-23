Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Divorce: Signs of an Advance Plan

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce was not sudden. While Kidman filed for divorce, sources indicate that Keith Urban had already felt the marriage was over and had begun the process of separation.

Weeks before the official split, the 57-year-old country music artist allegedly gave a fan a hint about his future plans.

The “Fighter” hitmaker made a cryptic comment while chatting with Dale Whiteside, an admirer who resembled him. The comment seemed to take on a new significance after Urban and Kidman officially parted ways.

Prior to a September 15 event in Saskatoon, Canada, Whiteside recalled telling Urban that he was frequently mistaken for the singer. Whiteside noted that one fan had recently stopped recognizing him because, unlike Urban, he doesn’t have tattoos or a wedding band.

“Next time, it’ll probably be just the tattoos,” Keith Urban allegedly added to Whiteside, according to TMZ.

The estranged couple officially announced their separation on September 29, and Nicole Kidman filed for divorce the following day, September 30.

While fans were taken aback by the announcement, a source said at the time that the couple had already realized the split was the inevitable next step and that the divorce was long overdue. The detailed separation agreement, including a pre-signed parenting plan, suggested the divorce was planned well in advance.

Following his breakup, it was quickly reported that Urban was open to dating again.