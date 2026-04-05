Keith Urban considers tell-all memoir to detail Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban is reportedly considering writing a tell-all memoir following his split from Nicole Kidman.

Sources suggest that the country music star wants to share his perspective on their relationship and subsequent breakup openly.

The couple finalized their divorce in January 2026, ending their high-profile marriage after spending more than 15 years together.

According to industry insiders, Urban has been frustrated by what he perceives as Kidman’s failure to acknowledge him in recent interviews.

She has reportedly focused entirely on her personal growth and family without mentioning her former husband.

“Keith was really taken aback when he saw the interview because it felt like Nicole had gone out of her way to pretend he doesn’t exist anymore,” a source recently told Radar Online.

The insider noted that she talked extensively about her family and her life, but never mentioned him, making it feel as though she just wants to erase him from her history.

Urban had initially hoped for an amicable separation between the two celebrities.

One source stated that he would have loved to do the whole conscious uncoupling thing, but added that Nicole Kidman simply wouldn’t hear of it.

“When he told Nicole he wasn’t happy in the marriage and wanted a divorce, it was like a gate slammed shut, and he was suddenly dead to her,” the insider explained.

Urban is reportedly taking the high road following the difficult split, but he strongly believes the current public narrative has unfairly portrayed him as the villain.

“It won’t shock anyone if he decides to do a tell-all to set the record straight. She’s being so cold, what does he have to lose?” the source added.

At the moment, Urban has not officially confirmed any plans to publish a memoir.