Keith Urban honors Dolly Parton at Hall of Fame

Keith Urban is encouraging all artists to be fearless while hailing Dolly Parton as a constant source of inspiration for the creative industry.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet during the 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame induction in Nashville, the country music icon discussed his admiration for his fellow inductee. “She’s just… fearless and a trailblazer and just such a one-of-one,” Keith Urban stated regarding Parton. “I think she continues to remind every artist that it’s just about expression, following your creative path, and being fearless in it.”

The four-time Grammy winner further praised Parton, calling her “a perfect example of always trying something different.” He added, “I never think of her as pushing the envelope. I think about her not letting anything get in the way of the envelope.”

When asked about his favorite moments with the legendary singer, Urban—who shares a lengthy history with her—chuckled and said, “Oh God, I’ve got a lot.”

Over the years, the two vocalists have frequently complimented one another, demonstrating a deep mutual admiration. In 2022, Urban reminisced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the surreal experience of meeting Parton after growing up singing her songs in Australia. Parton returned the sentiment in a Good Morning America interview that same year, referring to Urban as one of the most gifted and “cutest” musicians in country music.

It should be remembered that Keith Urban’s new album, Flow State, is set to be released on June 12.