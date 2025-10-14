Keith Urban speaks up on 'lonely, miserable' life before Nicole Kidman divorce

Country music star Keith Urban had admitted to having a ‘lonely and miserable’ life in the days leading up to his shocking split from Hollywood A-lister Nicole Kidman.

Less than two weeks after Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from her second husband, Country singer Keith Urban, 57, a preview of the latter’s pre-recorded interview shows his candid confession of ‘lonely and miserable’ life, while touring without family.

In the trailer for the first episode of his upcoming reality show, ‘The Road’, which was recorded before his and the actor’s divorce, and is scheduled to premiere this Sunday, October 19, the award-winning country singer said, “Where do we start? It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it.”

“When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’” he confessed.

“The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do,” Urban maintained.

Notably, his surprising admission has emerged days after Kidman, who reportedly tried her best to save her second marriage, filed for divorce from Urban on September 30, after 19 years of marriage, a day after insiders confirmed that the estranged couple had been living apart ‘since the beginning of summer’.

The former couple shares two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.