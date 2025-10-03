Keith Urban lights up stage with Nicole Kidman photo during first show after split

Keith Urban has returned to the stage to mesmerize crowd with his soulful voice for the first time after his split from wife Nicole Kidman made headlines.

The 57-year-old singer took the stage for his High and Alive World Tour show at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday October 2

During the show, Urban lit the stage with a sweet photo of his estranged wife, Kidman, 58, and their daughters in a slideshow shown onscreen as he performed his hit 2024 song, Heart Like a Hometown.

The country singer’s show came just a day after Kidman was seen hiking in Nashville alongside her beloved sister Antonia Kidman on Wednesday, October 1

In the images, published by Daily Mail, the Babygirl star could be seen enjoying hiking in casual attire, featuring a grey melange baseball cap, a matching zip-up jacket, black leggings and oversized sunglasses.

Kidman filed for divorce from her Grammy-winning country-singer husband in Nashville on September 30, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” an insider told the outlet.

They further added, “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Nicole Kidman, who married Keith Urban in June 2006, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.