Keith Urban rumoured girlfriend reacts to dating and living together rumours

Karley Scott Collins is laughing off rumors linking her romantically to Keith Urban.

The 26-year-old rising country singer addressed speculation that she is dating and living with Urban after the two toured together on his 2025 High and Alive World Tour. The rumors began circulating online following reports that Urban had recently finalized his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, Collins responded directly to the claims by reposting a screenshot of an article with the headline, “Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce.”

She did not hold back in her response, writing, “Yall, this is absolutely ridiculous and untrue.”

Collins, who served as an opening act on Urban’s tour, has been the subject of online chatter in recent weeks, with some outlets suggesting a romantic relationship between the two musicians.

The speculation intensified due to the timing of Urban’s highly publicized divorce and his recent move into a separate residence.

The former couple finalized their divorce earlier this month after 19 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, both parties agreed to waive spousal and child support. The former couple shares two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15.