Keith Urban says touring is ‘miserable’ as he struggles with family separation amid Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban has opened about how “miserable” touring can be and the struggles he faces when it comes to spending time apart from his family.

In the debut episode of his new CBS and Paramount competition series, The Road, which premieres October 19, the 57-year-old made the heart wrenching confession.

“When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do,” he shared.

Keith Urban’s emotional confession comes amid his high-profile divorce from his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007.

According to court documents obtained by People, Nicole cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are doting parents to two beautiful daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret , 14.