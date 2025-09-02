Kelley Wolf banned from contacting husband Scott Wolf & kids

American actor Kelley Wolf has been hit with a new no-contact order, restraining her from any direct or indirect communication with her estranged husband, Scott Wolf, and their three kids.

As reported by foreign media, Kelley Wolf has been handed over a new protective order by a judge, banning her from any direct or indirect contact with Scott Wolf, or any of their three kids, days after she was arrested for violation of a temporary agreement.

For the unversed, Wolf and his wife, Kelley, who got married in 2004 and share three kids together, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11, announced their split this June, and have since been involved in a nasty divorce and custody battle.

The ‘Party of Five’ actor filed for a restraining order against his estranged wife and holds temporary sole custody of their kids.

Last month, in a series of Instagram posts, she demanded her estranged husband, the ‘most hated man on earth’, to send over their kids to meet her, before she went on to share his personal phone number on social media, leading to him receiving a ‘barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people’.

Upon his complaint, the ‘Real World: New Orleans’ alum was arrested for electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information on August 26, and was booked at the Summit County Jail in Park City in Utah, before being released two days later.

In the latest development, the celebrity wife is not allowed to contact Wolf or their kids before the next hearing on September 10.

Per the documents obtained by the publication, she cannot ‘commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence’ against him or the kids, including ‘stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury’.

Moreover, Kelley is ordered to stay at least 300 feet away from her estranged husband and is only allowed to have contact with him during meditation sessions scheduled with a ‘Court Qualified Mediator’ regarding their divorce or custody of their children.

Meanwhile, she is also banned from using drugs or drinking alcohol, and is only allowed to visit the family home with a police officer to pick up her belongings.